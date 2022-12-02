trending:

Campaign

Warnock holds slim lead over Walker ahead of runoff: CNN poll

by Julia Shapero - 12/02/22 8:12 AM ET
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (AP Photo)

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is leading his Republican opponent Herschel Walker by 4 points in a new CNN poll, with just four days left until Georgia voters head to the polls for the runoff election.

Fifty-two percent of likely voters said they would vote for Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff for the Georgia Senate seat, while 48 percent said they would support Walker, according to the poll released on Friday.

Warnock’s lead over his Republican opponent expands to 7 points among registered voters, with 51 percent saying they would back the incumbent senator and 44 percent saying they would vote for Walker.

The Georgia senator also leads Walker in favorability ratings. Fifty percent of likely voters in the poll said they have a favorable opinion of Warnock, compared to the 39 percent who said the same of Walker.

Similar to the general election, the economy and inflation is by far the most important issue to voters, with 46 percent saying it will be key in determining how they cast their ballot.

Warnock and Walker are headed to the December runoff election after neither secured 50 percent of the vote in November’s general election. Warnock finished less than 1 percentage point ahead of Walker — about 36,000 votes — with the incumbent senator at 49.4 percent and the former NFL star at 48.5 percent.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29 with 1,886 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

