Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our Republic’

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/05/22 8:11 AM ET
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) questions Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the budget on July 13, 2022.

Sen Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) became the latest Republican to condemn former President Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution over his unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in 2020.

“Suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not only a betrayal of our Oath of Office, it’s an affront to our Republic,” Murkowski wrote on Twitter.

Trump on Saturday suggested the Constitution should be terminated over his unfounded fraud claims.

 “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Murkowski is one of multiple Trump critics in the GOP to condemn the post.

The Alaska Republican voted to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial, and Trump responded by backing an unsuccessful Republican challenger to Murkowski’s re-election race.

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), the two Republican members of the House Jan. 6 committee, also heavily criticized the former president.

“Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the 2020 election,” Cheney wrote on Twitter. “That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

“With the former President calling to throw aside the constitution, not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative. This is insane. Trump hates the constitution,” Kinzinger tweeted.

Trump’s post is the latest controversy since the former president formally entered the 2024 White House race last month.

Some in the GOP have also knocked Trump for dining with white supremacist and Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, at Mar-a-Lago last month.

