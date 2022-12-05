trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss 

by Julia Mueller - 12/05/22 1:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/05/22 1:45 PM ET
Republican candidate Don Bolduc speaks to attendees
Associated Press-Reba Saldanha
Democrats meddled in some Republican Senate primaries, including in New Hampshire, where a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sought to attack the establishment favorite running against far-right candidate Don Bolduc.

Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate. 

“I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing his intent to run when the party convenes for leadership elections in January. 

“The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party. We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs and to bring back American Strength,” Bolduc said.  

Bolduc, who falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump, won New Hampshire’s Republican primary in September but lost by 9 points in November to the Democrat incumbent, Sen. Maggie Hassan. 

Bolduc’s alignment with Trump alienated some, and he appeared to walk back some of his 2020 election fraud stances after his primary win — a move Trump criticized after the loss

The New Hampshire GOP’s current Chairman Steve Stepanek and Vice Chairwoman Pamela Tucker, who Bolduc would replace, are both stepping down from their leadership positions, according to Politico.

Tags Don Bolduc don bolduc GOP New Hampshire New Hampshire GOP New Hampshire Senate race Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  2. Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges
  3. Pence pushes back on Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution
  4. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  5. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  6. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  7. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  8. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  9. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  10. Trump trails DeSantis and Cheney in Utah poll of possible 2024 GOP contenders 
  11. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  12. DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
  13. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  14. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  15. US secretly modified HIMARS for Ukraine to prevent Kyiv from shooting ...
  16. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  17. ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure
  18. Tampa police chief resigns after traffic stop investigation
Load more

Video

See all Video