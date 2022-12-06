Former Trump campaign legal adviser announces challenge to Ronna McDaniel for RNC chair

A former Trump campaign attorney announced on Monday that she would pose a challenge to Ronna McDaniel to head the Republican National Committee citing GOP losses requiring an overhaul of party leadership.

Harmeet Dhillon, a California attorney who is also a RNC committee member, made her announcement official to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“Republicans are tired of losing and I think that that we really need to radically reshape our leadership in order to win,” Dhillon told Carlson. “We can’t keep running elections like we did in the 90’s and the 2000s and we really have to modernize to compete with the Democrats dollar for dollar in the ways they fundraise, the way they deliver their ballots to the ballot boxes.”

She also added the need to revamp messaging to be “fresh and positive and not just reactive to news cycles and what the Democrats are doing.”

Dhillon’s entrance to the race marks the first leadership challenge to McDaniel, who has served in the role since January 2017 after former chairman Reince Priebus left to become former President Trump’s chief of staff.

Dhillon served as a legal adviser to Trump’s campaign in 2020 in which she advocated for the Supreme Court to step in and intervene in the results, specifically calling out Trump-nominated Justice Amy Comey Barrett to “come through.”

The challenge to McDaniel’s leadership comes as Republicans continue to point fingers at who is to blame for what some called an underperformance in the 2022 midterm elections in which Democrats retained a narrow majority in the Senate and came away with a House majority that was far slimmer than forecasted.