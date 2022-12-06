Nebraska governor running for Sasse’s Senate seat 

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) on Tuesday announced he’ll try for the appointment to replace outgoing Sen. Ben Sasse (R) and represent the state in the U.S. Senate, according to local outlets.

“For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms,” Ricketts said in a statement shared with The Hill.

Ricketts was already set to leave the governor’s office in January, having not sought reelection due to term limits, and has long been eyed as a possible contender to fill the slot Sasse is vacating.

Sasse is stepping down from his Senate seat to become the next president of the University of Florida. He’s set to leave the upper chamber in January, well before his current term ends in 2027.

Republican Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who will succeed Ricketts, opened up applications for hopefuls to be considered for the executive appointment. Ricketts notably endorsed Pillen to replace him in the governor’s mansion.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have. I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business. I’ll never stop working to get the job done, and that’s why I’m asking for Governor-elect Pillen’s consideration,” Ricketts said.