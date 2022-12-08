trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christian Walker on criticism of father: ‘I did what I had to do’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/08/22 10:23 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/08/22 10:23 AM ET
Associated Press/John Bazemore
Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Canton, Ga.

Christian Walker, the son of defeated Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, says that he has no regrets about publicly criticizing his father during the campaign, saying, “I did what I had to do.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed News published Wednesday, Walker said he had no regrets about the series of tweets he sent in October, calling out his father and his stance on “family values” after The Daily Beast first reported that the former football star paid a woman $700 to abort a child they conceived in 2019. 

A second woman later came forward with similar allegations.

Walker, who advocated for a strongly anti-abortion rights platform, denied The Daily Beast’s reporting, referring to it as a “flat-out lie.” 

“I was thinking about that last night. I was like, damn, I really clicked ‘send’ on those original tweets,” Christian Walker told BuzzFeed News. “But no, I did what I had to do.”

The younger Walker, who also identifies as a conservative, told BuzzFeed News that he’s glad the election cycle is over, noting that he can finally be honest and open in talking about his family dynamic. 

“Thank god that chapter is over,” Walker said. “I haven’t been on social media for months really. I have kept my mouth shut besides my little video from two months ago, and now I can finally talk openly and honestly and that feels really good.”

Herschel Walker was defeated by incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in Tuesday’s runoff election for the seat. The Warnock-Walker showdown went into a runoff after neither candidate garnered more than 50 percent of the vote in last month’s general election. 

Warnock’s victory results in him earning a full term in Congress and giving his party an extra seat in their majority control of the Senate, 51 to 49.

Tags BuzzFeed News Christian Walker Georgia Georgia runoff Georgia Senate runoff Herschel Walker Herschel Walker abortion Raphael Warnock

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  2. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  5. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  8. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  9. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
  10. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  11. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  12. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  13. How Democrats won the midterms
  14. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  15. Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
  16. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  17. North Korea: A land of dynastic decay and limitless death
  18. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
Load more

Video

See all Video