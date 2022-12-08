trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis tops Trump in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll

by Julia Mueller - 12/08/22 1:09 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/08/22 1:09 PM ET

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has overtaken former President Trump in a hypothetical 2024 match-up for the GOP presidential nomination, according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll.  

The nationwide poll, released Thursday, shows DeSantis with a 5-point lead over Trump, with 47 percent of registered voters backing the governor compared to 42 percent for the former president.

The latest results, taken in the first few days of December, are a stark turn from a mid-October poll that found Trump ahead by 9 percentage points, with 45 percent to DeSantis’s 36 percent. 

Trump announced his third run for the White House just a week after the November midterm elections, following disappointing results for the Republican Party and losses from some of Trump’s own high-profile endorsees.  

DeSantis coasted to reelection during the midterms, adding fuel to speculation of a 2024 presidential run, though he hasn’t announced his candidacy.

The latest Yahoo News-YouGov poll adds to growing evidence that many in the Republican Party are turning away from the former president and looking toward a new generation of GOP leaders. 

In October, 49 percent of Republican voters said they wanted to see Trump as the nominee over “someone else,” but that figure dropped to 41 percent in December — and the vague “someone else” saw a 6-point boost.

Conducted from Dec. 1 to 5, the poll surveyed 1,653 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points. 

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Donald Trump GOP nominee Presidential election Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  2. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  5. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  8. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  9. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  10. Brittney Griner’s release and the strategic value of good diplomacy
  11. House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
  12. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  13. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  14. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  15. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  16. How Democrats won the midterms
  17. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  18. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
Load more

Video

See all Video