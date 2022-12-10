Majority of Democratic voters say Biden shouldn’t run for reelection: survey

A majority of Democratic voters do not want President Biden to seek a second term, according to a new survey.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that 57 percent of Democrats do not want Biden to run for reelection. That sentiment was shared among 70 percent of all Americans surveyed, with 66 percent of independents and 86 percent of Republicans saying the same.

The poll also found that voters overwhelmingly do not want former President Trump, who declared his candidacy for 2024 last month, to seek another term as president. Pollsters found 61 percent of respondents, including 37 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of independents and 88 percent of Democrats, don’t want Trump to run for a second term.

The survey additionally found Biden’s approval rating dropped from 46 percent in October to 41 percent this month, while his disapproval rating rose from 50 percent to 54 percent. His approval rating on the economy dropped from 40 percent to 38 percent.

Only 14 percent of respondents said they believe the economy is good or excellent, which is the lowest level in the survey since 2013.

Biden plans to use time over the holidays to determine whether he will run for reelection. He has previously said he intends to run again but will make a final decision early next year.

Biden is seemingly in a stronger position to launch a reelection bid after his party exceeded expectations in the midterm elections last month. Democrats were able to slightly expand their majority in the Senate and only narrowly lost control of the House.

But Biden, who just turned 80 years old last month, is already the oldest person to have ever served as president. Almost half of all respondents to the CNBC survey who said Biden should not run listed his age as a major reason, including 61 percent of Democrats.

Only 8 percent of those who don’t want Trump to run again listed his age as a major reason. Trump, who is currently 76, is the third-oldest person to have ever been elected president, after Biden and former President Reagan.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 26 to 30 of 801 Americans nationwide. The margin of error was 3.5 points.

A USA Today poll conducted after the midterms found almost three-quarters of Democratic voters believe Biden could win a second term if he ran for reelection, an 11-point increase from August.