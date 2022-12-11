trending:

Campaign

Poll: 70 percent of voters don’t want Biden to run for a second term

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/11/22 4:07 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after voting in the Delaware primary election at Tatnall School in Wilmington, Del., on Sept. 13, 2022.

A majority of Americans said in a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey that they don’t want President Biden to run for a second term in 2024. 

The survey, published on Friday, found that 70 percent of those polled said they don’t want to Biden to run, largely citing his age. Nineteen percent of respondents said they would support a Biden reelection bid. 

When asked about former President Trump, 61 percent of respondents said they don’t want to see him run for president in the 2024 election while 30 percent of those surveyed believe that he should. 

Trump, who faces a number of investigations including ones led by the Department of Justice, announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

Along political party lines, 86 percent of registered Republican respondents said in the poll that they don’t want to see Biden run for reelection in 2024, while 57 percent of registered Democrat respondents agree with the same sentiment. 

Sixty-six percent of registered Independent respondents said they don’t want to see Biden run in 2024 as well, according to the poll. 

Eighty-eight percent of registered Democrat respondents said they don’t want to see Trump run for president in the 2024 election, as 37 percent of registered Republican respondents said the same thing. 

Sixty-one percent of registered Independent respondents said they don’t want to see Trump run for another term at the White House in 2024, the poll said. 

The poll comes as Biden and his party scored key victories in last month’s midterm elections, including Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in last week’s Georgia runoff election, further securing the Democrats’ majority control of the Senate chamber. 

Trump, who is expected to face a several of challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, has narrowly led Biden in hypothetical 2024 poll matchups in recent months. 

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey was conducted on November 26-30 with a total of 801 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.

