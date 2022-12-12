trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Banks considering run for Braun Senate seat in Indiana

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/12/22 2:30 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/12/22 2:30 PM ET
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican Leadership Forum for the 118th Congress on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (R) said Monday he is “strongly considering” running for Indiana Sen. Mike Braun’s (R) seat in 2024 after Braun announced he will instead launch a campaign for the state’s governorship.

Braun had previously filed paperwork to run in Indiana’s governor’s race and on Monday made a formal announcement at a steakhouse event.

“Indiana deserves a proven conservative to continue Senator Braun’s work in the United States Senate,” Banks said in a statement. “I am strongly considering running for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, and I will spend the upcoming holidays praying and talking with my wife, family and close friends about how I can best serve Indiana.”

Banks, who was first elected to the House in 2016, currently chairs the Republican Study Committee.

He ran to serve as majority whip in the upcoming Congress but ultimately lost to Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) in a closed-door conference vote last month.

“Senator Braun has been a reliable and strong conservative in the Senate and I’m grateful for all he has done for our state over the past four years,” Banks said on Monday. “I am confident that he will continue to champion Hoosier values in the next stage of his public service career.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), whom Braun is seeking to replace in 2024 since Holcomb is term-limited, has left the door open for running for the Senate seat, WISH reported last week.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.) previously told fellow Republicans that she would also run for Braun’s Senate seat if he follows through with a gubernatorial run, Politico reported in September.

Whichever candidate wins the state’s Senate primary is likely to go on to win in November 2024 in the reliably conservative state.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) won the state by 21 percentage points in his reelection race last month.

Tags indiana Jim Banks Jim Banks Mike Braun Mike Braun Victoria Spartz

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  3. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  4. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  5. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  6. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  7. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  11. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  12. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  13. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  14. A sign of moderates running scared: What everyone is getting wrong about ...
  15. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  16. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  17. Russia's elites know they've lost the war. They should jump ship
  18. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
Load more

Video

See all Video