trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Gallego says he’ll decide on possible Sinema Senate challenge after holidays

by Max Greenwood - 12/12/22 2:52 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 12/12/22 2:52 PM ET
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) leaves the Capitol following the last votes of the week on Friday, September 30, 2022. The House returns on Nov. 14 following the midterm elections.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said on Monday that he will make a decision on whether to challenge Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) for her seat in 2024 after the holidays.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Gallego said that he’s “been very clear about being interested in this race,” adding that he would discuss the matter with his family and constituents in the coming weeks before making a final call on a Senate bid.

“I’m going to listen to my family over the holidays. I have a big Latino family that’s going to come in over Christmas, it’s going to be a very, very crowded house,” he said. “But then after that, we’ll be making a decision. And we’ll be making a decision based on what’s best for Arizona and based on what I hear from the actual constituents of Arizona.”

Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran who just won a fifth term in the House last month, has long been floated as a potential challenger to Sinema, a now-former Democrat who repeatedly drew the ire of her old party for holding up key legislative priorities. 

But Sinema’s decision last week to change her party registration to independent has put more pressure on Gallego to announce a Senate bid. 

And Gallego has begun more openly teasing the prospect in recent days. A fundraising text from his campaign on Friday noted that he is “thinking of running” for Sinema’s seat and he has also begun assembling a team for a potential 2024 Senate campaign. 

Gallego, who has long been one of Sinema’s most ardent Democratic critics, has also ramped up his rhetoric against the newly minted Independent senator. During his “Morning Joe” appearance on Monday, Gallego said that Sinema’s party switch wasn’t the “end of the world,” but added that the move proved she doesn’t “match Arizona values.”

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2024 election Arizona Senate race Kyrsten Sinema Ruben Gallego Ruben Gallego

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  3. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  4. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  5. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  6. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  7. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  11. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  12. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  13. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  14. A sign of moderates running scared: What everyone is getting wrong about ...
  15. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  16. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  17. Russia's elites know they've lost the war. They should jump ship
  18. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
Load more

Video

See all Video