Campaign

Majorities in both parties don’t want Biden, Trump as 2024 nominees: poll

by Julia Shapero - 12/14/22 2:20 PM ET
This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. (AP Photo/File)

Majorities in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party do not want President Biden and former President Trump to be their respective 2024 nominees, according to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they want the GOP to nominate a candidate other than Trump in 2024, while 59 percent of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents said the same of Biden.

Of the Republicans who want the party to nominate someone other than Trump, 38 percent said they specifically wanted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the nominee.

Democrats who do not want Biden to be the nominee are far less cohesive in their pick, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg leading the pack with just 5 percent support. Four percent said they would want California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to be the nominee, while 3 percent said they would back Vice President Harris.

Trump officially launched his third bid for the presidency last month, despite heavy pushback from within the Republican Party over his timing. His unusually early announcement came just one week after the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections, which many blamed on the former president.

DeSantis appears to be Trump’s biggest competition thus far, even though the Florida governor has not announced his campaign.

A Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday showed DeSantis leading the former president by 14 points in a hypothetical primary, while a USA Today-Suffolk University poll from Tuesday placed the governor 23 points ahead of Trump.

While Biden has yet to announce his campaign, he and others in the White House have repeatedly suggested that he intends to run again.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from Dec. 1-7 with 1,208 respondents and had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

