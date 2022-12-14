trending:

Campaign

Few Americans in new poll want to shake up primary schedule

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/14/22 3:04 PM ET
A "Welcome candidates" sign is seen in the spirit of the 2020 Iowa Caucus as a person walks past at Des Moines International Airport
Greg Nash
A sign is seen at the Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa for the 2020 Iowa caucues on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A majority of Americans said they were at least somewhat satisfied with Iowa and New Hampshire leading the presidential nominating calendar as Democrats prepare to shake up the schedule, according to an LX News-Morning Consult poll.

The Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) rules panel recently approved changes that would oust Iowa as the first state in the party’s presidential nominating cycle and replace it with South Carolina, following a push from President Biden. The full DNC still needs to formally adopt a new schedule.

Sixty-five percent of respondents in the survey indicated they were somewhat or very satisfied with Iowa and New Hampshire casting the first votes in the presidential nominating contests, including a majority in both parties.

The Democratic proposal, which the DNC is expected to decide on next year at a larger meeting, would have Nevada and New Hampshire Democratic voters head to the polls on the same day after South Carolina. Those states would be followed by Georgia and then Michigan.

The Republican nominating calendar is expected to remain the same, with Iowa and New Hampshire in the first and second slots.

Early primary states generally receive outsize attention from candidates, and Democratic calls to change the early state lineup came as part of a push for more diversity to set the tone of the nominating contest. 

Biden’s victory in South Carolina proved consequential for his 2020 candidacy after trailing other candidates in the first two contests.

Respondents were nearly split on whether they think the current early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire, which have a greater share of white residents compared to the national average, represent their views in the primaries.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said the states at least somewhat did so, while 52 percent said they did not represent their views very well or well at all.

When asked what state they would prefer to go first in the primary calendar among the six in discussion — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan and Georgia — a majority said they didn’t know or had no opinion.

Georgia clocked in as No. 1 with 11 percent of respondents. Eight percent of respondents each selected South Carolina and Michigan.

The poll was conducted Dec. 7-9 through 2,214 interviews with U.S. adults. The margin of error for the full sample is 2 percentage points.

Tags 2024 democratic primary 2024 presidential election Biden Iowa caucuses New Hampshire

