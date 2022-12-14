Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has sunk to its lowest level since 2015, as he mounts his run to reclaim the White House, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, found that less than a third of registered voters, or just 31 percent, have a favorable view of the former president, while 59 percent view him unfavorably.

The rating is Trump’s lowest recorded by Quinnipiac since July 2015, just after he’d announced his first run for the presidency.

The former president has a 70 percent favorable rating within his own party — but that figure is also the lowest recorded among Republicans since 2016, according to the pollster.

Trump announced his 2024 bid just a week after the November midterm elections, which ended with disappointing results for Republicans and losses in key races by many of Trump’s own endorsees.

Seventy percent of all voters in the Quinnipiac poll — including 38 percent of Republicans — said they don’t want to see Trump as the GOP’s 2024 nominee.

Other recent polls have shown Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) surpassing Trump nationally among Republican voters looking ahead to 2024.

More than half of respondents (51 percent) in the Quinnipiac poll said Trump should be disqualified from the race due to his recent calls to terminate the Constitution.

Trump recently argued on Truth Social that Twitter’s handling of the controversial New York Post article on President Biden’s son back in 2020 meant the Constitution’s election rules should be “terminated” to allow Trump to return to the White House.

Conducted Dec. 8-12, the poll surveyed 1,456 registered U.S. voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.