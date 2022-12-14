trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis holds double-digit lead over Trump among Tennessee Republicans: poll

by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 3:26 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 3:26 PM ET
Associated Press/Lynne Sladky
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump by 13 points among Tennessee Republicans in a hypothetical GOP presidential primary, according to a new poll. 

The Vanderbilt University poll, released Wednesday, found that 54 percent of registered Republicans would support DeSantis and 41 percent would support Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head 2024 primary matchup. 

The poll revealed a significant division in Republicans’ support based on whether they expressed more loyalty toward the “Make America Great Again movement” or toward the GOP. Six in 10 Republicans who indicated their allegiance is more to the movement said they would support Trump, while 66 percent of those who said the opposite prefer DeSantis. 

The poll is in line with recent national polls that have shown DeSantis with wide leads in hypothetical matchups with Trump. The Florida governor led Trump by 23 points in a USA Today-Suffolk University poll and by 14 points in a Wall Street Journal poll, both released this week.

Trump previously had comfortable leads over DeSantis in hypothetical primary polls in recent months, but the former president has received blame from many in his party over the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections last month. 

The party hoped to make sweeping gains in both houses of Congress, but failed to win control of the Senate and only won a narrow majority in the House. Many of the candidates that Trump backed in primaries earlier this year lost in key races. 

“Our results show that the Republican Party is clearly divided, and Republicans are trying to figure out who they are and which issues they want to prioritize,” Josh Clinton, a political science professor and co-director of the poll, said in a release

Pollsters found respondents overwhelmingly do not want a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, with 36 percent of those surveyed wanting Trump to run again and 22 percent wanting President Biden to run again. 

The poll was conducted from Nov. 8-28 among 1,180 registered Tennessee voters. The margin of error was 3.4 points.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump gop primary Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tennessee Tennessee

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  3. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  4. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  5. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  6. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  7. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  8. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  9. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  10. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  11. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  12. Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 
  13. Fed slows down rate hikes amid early signs of inflation easing
  14. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  15. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  16. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  17. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  18. Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that ...
Load more

Video

See all Video