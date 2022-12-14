trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Gallego says ‘some senators’ have encouraged him to run against Sinema  

by Julia Mueller - 12/14/22 9:06 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/14/22 9:06 PM ET
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) leaves the Capitol following the last votes of the week on Friday, September 30, 2022. The House returns on Nov. 14 following the midterm elections.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said on Wednesday that “some senators” and “a lot of House representatives” have encouraged him to run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) in 2024, after she announced she’s jumping ship from the Democratic Party.

“There’s been some senators that have encouraged me to run. I wouldn’t say [they said] ‘you better run,’ but there are some senators, some of Sinema’s colleagues, that are encouraging me to run. A lot of House members want me to run,” Gallego told CBS News, without naming any lawmakers.

Just days after the Democrats secured a 51-49 split in the Senate with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D) win in Georgia, Sinema announced her exit from the party, saying she’s “never fit neatly into any party box.” 

Her vote in the Senate, like the votes of fellow independent Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Angus King (Maine), remains crucial to Democrats’ control of the upper chamber.  

Gallego last week swung at Sinema over her affiliation switch, accusing the senator of “putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans.” 

Gallego on Wednesday said he’ll weigh the opinions of Arizonans and his family in making a decision on whether to run, but that he’ll also factor in the encouraging feedback from those in Congress.  

The Arizona lawmaker, considered a leading potential primary challenger for Sinema even before her party switch, said he thinks the senators who’ve expressed private support for him would “absolutely” get behind him publicly if he ran for the seat.  

Gallego has said he’ll make a call on whether to get in the 2024 ring after the holidays, but he noted that his team has been preparing so he can hit the ground running “without any lag time” if he does decide to run.  

Tags 2024 Arizona Bernie Sanders kyrsten sinema Raphael Warnock Ruben Gallego Ruben Gallego Senate

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  3. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  4. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  5. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  8. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  9. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  10. Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 
  11. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  12. Migrants converging on El Paso fuel calls for border crackdown
  13. Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
  14. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  15. House passes short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown
  16. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  17. Senate votes to ban TikTok use on government devices
  18. What to watch for in the housing market in 2023 
Load more

Video

See all Video