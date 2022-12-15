Midterms do little to change public opinion of parties: Gallup

Americans’ views of the two major political parties did not significantly change after the midterm elections, according to a new Gallup poll.

The survey, released on Thursday, found that 42 percent of U.S. adults had a favorable opinion of the Republican Party, a slight decline from the 44 percent in September, but well within the margin of error.

Thirty nine percent of respondents in the new poll viewed the Democratic Party favorably, unchanged from September.

The findings come after voters elected a divided government for the next two years, with Republicans set to take control of the House while Democrats hung on to their razor-thin Senate majority.

Those results fell short of the hopes of many in the GOP, who expected to make more significant gains in the House and to perhaps flip Senate control.

Views toward the parties have changed after some other midterms, Gallup noted.

Democrats’ favorability dropped by 10 points after the 2002 midterm elections, a rare instance of the president’s sitting party not losing seats in the House as the public rallied around former President George W. Bush and Republicans in the wake of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.

The Democratic Party’s favorability also declined following the 2014 midterms, although it did not change after the 2010 midterms, when the party saw some of its worst losses in the House.

The current standings also reflect only one of a few instances in which the Republican Party has a higher favorability rating than the Democratic Party.

Democrats have had a higher favorability for most of the past decade, except in Gallup polling this fall, one survey in early 2020 and another in November 2014.

The latest poll was conducted between Nov. 9 and Dec. 2 with 1,020 U.S. adults with interviews conducted on landlines and cellphones. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.