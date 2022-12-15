trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation

by Julia Mueller - 12/15/22 12:31 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/15/22 12:31 PM ET

Former President Trump said Thursday that he’d ban the U.S. government from labeling any domestic speech as “misinformation” or “disinformation” if he returns to the White House.  

“I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business or person to censor, limit, categorize or impede the lawful speech of American citizens. I will then ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as mis- or disinformation,” Trump said in a pre-taped video shared with the New York Post.  

The former president also said he’d fire federal bureaucrats who he perceived to have engaged in domestic censorship.  

“Directly or indirectly, whether they are the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, the DOJ, no matter who they are,” he said of those he’d seek to fire.  

Trump further pledged to direct the Department of Justice to “aggressively prosecute” the alleged censorship.  

Among other initiatives, the former president called for the federal government to break ties with any nonprofits and academic programs that are aimed at tacking mis- and disinformation.

“If any U.S. university is discovered to have engaged in censorship activities or election interferences in the past, such as flagging social media content for removal of blacklisting, those universities should lose federal research dollars and federal student loan support for a period of five years, and maybe more,” he said.

The Biden administration has sought to clamp down on the rampant spread of disinformation, particularly regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“The unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices. But those choices have been fueled by dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media,” President Biden said last year.

Trump’s comments about censorship come amid the release of the “Twitter Files,” installments which new Twitter CEO Elon Musk says will reveal information about “free speech suppression” on the platform before he bought it. 

Since his takeover of the social media app, Musk moved to reinstate Trump’s account, which was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.  

The former president said in his video that the most recent release confirms a “censorship cartel” and “a sinister group of deep state bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists and depraved corporate news media” at work to censor Americans’ speech.  

Trump announced his 2024 bid to reclaim the presidency last month.

Tags 2024 Campaign Censorship disinformation Elon Musk Free speech misinformation Trump Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  2. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  3. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  4. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  5. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  8. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  9. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  10. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  11. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  12. Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation
  13. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  14. Russia warns of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles ...
  15. Senate votes to ban TikTok use on government devices
  16. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  17. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  18. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
Load more

Video

See all Video