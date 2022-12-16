trending:

Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ‘REAL POLLING’

by Caroline Vakil - 12/16/22 9:56 AM ET
Former President Trump, who has already entered the race for the White House in 2024, on Thursday took to Truth Social to dispute recent polling showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has widely been floated as a possible presidential contender, outperforming the former president in hypothetical primary match-ups.

In his post, Trump showed a poll that he said was conducted by polling firm McLaughlin & Associates, which previously worked with Trump’s 2020 campaign, showing him at 58 percent compared to DeSantis at 36 percent when respondents were asked whom they would choose in a 2024 GOP presidential primary.

“This is the McLaughlin & Associates POLL that just came out and which got it right in 2016 & 2020,” Trump said, further adding “unlike The WSJ, NBC Fake News, ABC Fake News, Fake Polling FOX NEWS, the dying and very sickly USA Today, and most others in the LameStream Media.”

“In other words, it is REAL POLLING. As you can see, we are leading by a lot, despite the never ending Communist (Democrat) WEAPONIZED ATTACKS on me and the GREAT PATRIOTS OF MAGA. More to come!!!”

The Truth Social post comes in light of several recent polls that have shown DeSantis leading Trump by double-digital margins, including a Wall Street Journal survey that showed Trump trailing the Florida governor in a 2024 hypothetical GOP primary match-up among likely GOP voters 38 percent to 52 percent.

A USA Today-Suffolk University poll out this week also found Trump trailing DeSantis 33 percent to 56 percent among Republican and Republican-leaning voters in a hypothetical GOP presidential primary.

While Trump has formally announced another White House bid, DeSantis has not officially announced a 2024 campaign. But after the November midterms delivered disappointing results for the GOP, which included many of Trump’s candidates struggling to cross the finish line, the election results are offering an opening for other Republicans considering jumping into the race. 

