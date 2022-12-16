trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden approval rating sits at 44 percent: poll

by Caroline Vakil - 12/16/22 1:44 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 12/16/22 1:44 PM ET
biden inflation
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s efforts to tackle inflation, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden’s approval rating sits at 44 percent, according to a new poll published Friday, remaining generally consistent with other recent polling on the president.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center found Biden with an approval rating of 44 percent, compared to 53 percent who said they disapproved of his job as president.

And while Biden’s approval rating remains underwater, the poll also found that 47 percent of respondents surveyed said they had voted for the president in 2020, while another 43 percent had voted for former President Trump. Eight percent surveyed said they did not vote in the 2020 election, and 2 percent said they voted for another candidate.

That poll is a slight shift upward since October, when a Morning Consult-Politico survey found his approval rating at 43 percent. The polling also comes as a CNN survey earlier this month showed Biden with a 46 percent approval rating compared to late October, when his approval rating sat at 41 percent.

Recent surveys suggest that the president has seen a slight bump in approval since the midterms, when Democrats outperformed expectations by keeping control of the Senate and only losing the House by a narrower margin.

The poll from Morning Consult and the Bipartisan Policy Center was conducted from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the full survey including 2,006 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. 

Tags approval rating Biden President Biden presidential approval rating Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  4. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  7. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  8. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  9. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  10. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  11. HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
  12. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  13. Elon Musk defends banning of journalists: ‘You dox, you get suspended’
  14. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  15. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  16. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  17. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  18. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Load more

Video

See all Video