Biden approval rating sits at 44 percent: poll

President Biden’s approval rating sits at 44 percent, according to a new poll published Friday, remaining generally consistent with other recent polling on the president.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center found Biden with an approval rating of 44 percent, compared to 53 percent who said they disapproved of his job as president.

And while Biden’s approval rating remains underwater, the poll also found that 47 percent of respondents surveyed said they had voted for the president in 2020, while another 43 percent had voted for former President Trump. Eight percent surveyed said they did not vote in the 2020 election, and 2 percent said they voted for another candidate.

That poll is a slight shift upward since October, when a Morning Consult-Politico survey found his approval rating at 43 percent. The polling also comes as a CNN survey earlier this month showed Biden with a 46 percent approval rating compared to late October, when his approval rating sat at 41 percent.

Recent surveys suggest that the president has seen a slight bump in approval since the midterms, when Democrats outperformed expectations by keeping control of the Senate and only losing the House by a narrower margin.

The poll from Morning Consult and the Bipartisan Policy Center was conducted from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the full survey including 2,006 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.