trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

John Bolton calls Trump political philosophy ‘performance art’

by Brad Dress - 12/19/22 12:06 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/19/22 12:06 PM ET

Former national security advisor John Bolton called the political philosophy of former President Trump “performance art” as Bolton mulls a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Bolton, who served in the Trump administration from 2018 to 2019, told NBC’s Ali Velshi on Saturday that the “fundamental point in politics is philosophy.”

“Everything else flows from that. Donald Trump has no philosophy,” Bolton said. “Donald Trump doesn’t think in policy terms. There is no Trumpism. And there is no real succession to Donald Trump.”

Bolton said Trump is an outlier in the GOP with no clear vision for the party’s future.

“It’s not a conservative philosophy, it’s not philosophy at all,” he said. “It’s performance art. That’s what Donald Trump is.”

Bolton rejected the notion there is a “Trump movement out there,” citing the November midterm elections, in which Trump’s selected candidates largely lost up and down the ballot.

“This whole thing represents that Donald Trump is an aberration in American politics,” he said. “It’s the job of the Republican party to repair the damage that’s been done.”

Bolton, who was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush, is joining a number of Republicans who have spoken out against Trump since the GOP’s disappointing results in the midterms.

Trump announced his 2024 White House bid last month, but Republicans are increasingly wary of his electability.

Trump drew criticism across the political spectrum for dining with the antisemitic rapper Ye and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes last month, and was ridiculed last week for a “major announcement” about digital trading cards.

The former president also called to terminate parts of the Constitution after Twitter owner Elon Musk released internal files about the suppression of a story about Hunter Biden before the 2020 election, leading to rebukes from both Democrats and Republicans.

Earlier this month, Bolton slammed Trump for the Constitution comments and said he would “seriously consider” running in 2024 if the former president is not rejected by the Republican party.

On Saturday, Bolton said he had not yet made up his mind on 2024, but if he does run it would be to “win the nomination” and not to “make a point.”

Tags 2024 Donald Trump John Bolton

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  2. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  3. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  4. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  5. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  6. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  7. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee holds final public hearing
  8. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  9. Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
  10. Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week
  11. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  12. Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen
  13. Here’s what the White House COVID czar is advising for holiday gatherings
  14. Harry and Meghan’s face-off with the crown showcases the power of PR
  15. Trump calls Jan. 6 panel members ‘Thugs and Scoundrels’ ahead of Monday ...
  16. What’s next after the nuclear fusion breakthrough?
  17. Gottlieb: Drug shortage ‘isn’t like what we had with baby formula’
  18. Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final
Load more

Video

See all Video