Campaign Report — Trump’s rough week

The final blow from the Jan. 6 committee

Things aren’t getting any easier for Donald Trump.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol delivered its final – and perhaps most damaging – blow to the former president on Monday when it referred him to the Justice Department for potential prosecution for four alleged crimes: inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

The criminal referrals mark one of the committee’s final acts before Republicans officially seize control of the House next month. And while they don’t carry any legal weight, the referrals could haunt Trump as he begins his comeback bid for the White House.

It’s a less-than-ideal position for any presidential contender to be in, but especially Trump, who, in addition to confronting other legal threats, is facing questions about his influence within the GOP and whether he should remain the party’s standard bearer moving forward.

Many Republicans still blame the former president for the party’s lackluster performance in last month’s midterm elections, which saw the GOP only narrowly regain their House majority and blow an opportunity to flip control of the Senate.

There also appears to be little appetite to defend Trump against the Jan. 6 committee’s accusations, at least among some party leaders. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said on Monday that the committee interviewed “some credible witnesses” and noted that what happens next will be up to the Justice Department. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was more blunt in his assessment of the committee’s decision to accuse Trump of criminal wrongdoing.

“The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day,” he told reporters.

Response from Trump’s camp: Of course, Trump still commands the support of a loyal conservative voter base, and many polls still show him as the favorite to clinch the GOP’s 2024 presidential nod. Trump’s allies cast the criminal referrals as nothing more than an attempt by Democrats to punish the former president after losing their House majority in November.

“The sham unselect committee has adjourned today, not because the investigation reached any valid legal conclusion, but because Democrats were voted out of power by the American people. Thankfully, this marks the end of the reign of Pelosi and the Democrats – good riddance!” tweeted Taylor Budowich, head of MAGA Inc., a Trump-aligned super PAC.

Nevertheless, the Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals raise further questions about Trump’s political future at a time when he’s facing a growing number of challenges to his dominance in the GOP.

The chaotic Democratic primary unfolding in Virginia

Virginia Democrats on Tuesday are set to pick their nominee to serve out the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s (D-Va.) term in Congress, capping off a short, yet contentious, primary just two days before a critical deadline.

The nominee will be chosen through a so-called “firehouse primary” – one that’s conducted by the local party organization rather than election officials. Four Democrats are competing for their party’s nod to succeed McEachin, who died in November after a battle with the secondary effects of colorectal cancer treatment.

Candidates: State Sens. Joseph Morrissey and Jennifer McClellan are seen as the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination. McClellan has won the backing of top Democrats, including Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.).

The primary has been an unusual one, featuring no television advertising and very little in the way of traditional campaign infrastructure. That’s because Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) set the date of the special election for Feb. 21, giving both parties until Dec. 23 to choose their candidates. Consequently, the Democratic primary unfolded in a matter of days.

Republicans have already tapped Leon Benjamin Sr., who challenged McEachin in the November election, as their nominee to succeed McEachin.

Of course, winning Virginia’s 4th District in February is a longshot for Republicans. President Biden carried the district in 2020 by more than 35 percentage points, and McEachin won reelection last month by a 30-point margin.

THE DEMOCRAT LEADING HER PARTY’S 2024 HOUSE CAMPAIGN CHARGE

Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is tapping Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

“Today, I am proud to announce that Congresswoman Suzan DelBene will boldly lead us as the new Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee,” Jeffries said in a statement. “She is the right leader, with the right experience and the right demeanor to meet this pivotal moment.”

His decision was first reported on Tuesday morning by Punchbowl News.

Of course, Jeffries’ choice would need to be ratified by the House Democratic Caucus. Two other Democrats – Reps. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) and Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) – were also gunning for the job.

DelBene would replace outgoing chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who lost reelection last month. DelBene has been in the House for a decade and currently serves as the chair of the New Democrat Coalition.

