GOP announces dates for 2024 national convention

Republicans will gather in Milwaukee for their next national convention from July 15-18, 2024, when the GOP will select its 2024 presidential nominee, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Wednesday.

“We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

“Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world.”

While the gathering is still more than a year-and-a-half away, it’s already drawing attention. Former President Donald Trump is running once again for the GOP presidential nod, but there are signs that he may have some competition, particularly from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis hasn’t yet said whether he will run for the White House in 2024, though many political observers expect him to. And recent polling shows him gaining on — and in some cases overtaking — Trump in a hypothetical primary matchup.

The RNC’s decision to hold its 2024 convention in Milwaukee is also symbolic. Wisconsin helped deliver Trump the White House in 2016 before it ultimately swung back toward Democrats in 2020.