trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/27/22 8:16 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/27/22 8:16 AM ET
AP-John Minchello
Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Presidential campaign paperwork purporting to be from former Vice President Mike Pence is fake, according to a spokesman.

Devin O’Malley, who served as press secretary to Pence while in the White House, wrote on Twitter that a Federal Elections Commission (FEC) statement of candidacy for “Mr. Mike Richard Pence” does not actually belong to Pence.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today,” O’Malley wrote.

The filing, which was made on Monday, lists a principal campaign committee titled “Mike Pence for President” and a P.O. box in Anderson, Ind., Pence’s home state.

The former vice president has acknowledged that he is mulling a 2024 White House bid, but he indicated he will make a decision after discussing a potential campaign with his family during the holidays.

“I didn’t have it on my Bingo card for ANY of the days between Christmas and New Year considering Pence has been saying that if there was an announcement to be made, it would made in 2023!” O’Malley wrote.

An FEC spokesperson declined to comment on the specific filing but indicated the commission has a verification process to authenticate filings after they are made.

Pence is one of multiple Republicans seen as potentially considering a primary challenge to former President Trump, the only prominent Republican to enter the 2024 race.

Pence, who has broken with his former running mate over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, has suggested there will be better choices than Trump in the GOP primary, although he has not yet made a formal campaign announcement.

This story was updated at 8:41 a.m.

Tags 2024 presidential election 2024 presidential election 2024 Republicans Devin O'Malley FEC Mike Pence Pence 2024

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
  2. Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’ 
  3. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  4. Why are Californians so happy?
  5. Five questions shaping new battle for Senate
  6. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  7. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  8. Putin, Trump and the Ghost of Christmas Future
  9. The latest JFK document release: A smoking gun, or did Oswald act alone?
  10. New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — A critical week for McCarthy ahead of the ...
  12. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  13. Whoopi Goldberg faces scrutiny over renewed comments on Holocaust
  14. Senate Republicans made defense funding worth every penny
  15. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  16. $7,500 tax credit for EVs start in 2023: How will it work?
  17. Here’s where the happiest Americans live, study finds
  18. Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job
Load more

Video

See all Video