Campaign

Kari Lake appeals judge’s dismissal of Arizona election challenge  

by Julia Mueller - 12/27/22 7:30 PM ET
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is appealing a Maricopa County judge’s decision to dismiss her lawsuit challenging her midterm defeat. 

Lake filed a notice of appeal Tuesday in Arizona Superior Court to contest the dismissal of two counts that went to court for a two-day trial as well as other counts that never made it to trial.  

The short trial found that she didn’t have enough evidence to back up her claims that local election officials committed intentional misconduct that impacted the race between Lake and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), which Lake lost by some 17,000 votes. 

“I am standing up for the people of this state, the people who were done wrong on Election Day and the millions of people who live outside of Maricopa County, whose vote was watered down by this bogus election in Maricopa County,” Lake said in an appearance on Stephen Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, which she shared to her Twitter feed on Tuesday. 

Tuesday’s filing also says Lake will “seek direct review by the Arizona Supreme Court.”

Lake had made it clear after last week’s ruling that she intended to appeal the decision. 

“My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law. This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling,” Lake said just before Christmas

