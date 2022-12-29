trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/29/22 12:41 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/29/22 12:41 PM ET

The razor-thin Arizona attorney general race tightened even further on Thursday following an automatic recount, but the results pave the way for the Democratic candidate to be certified as the winner.

Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast following the recount, a gap of 0.01 percentage points that marks one of the closest contests in the state’s history.

The state’s canvass earlier this month had shown Mayes leading by 511 votes, triggering an automatic recount under Arizona law for the attorney general contest and two other races close enough to fall within the threshold.

An Arizona judge ordered counties to keep the recount results confidential until Thursday’s hearing.

The updated standings tightened Mayes’s lead by nearly half after a discrepancy, although the judge did not specify during the hearing which county adjusted its results.

As rumors grew of the discrepancy in the hours prior to the judge’s announcement, Hamadeh on Thursday asked the judge for a delay and requested the current attorney general, Republican Mark Brnovich, remain in office until “all issues are resolved.”

The judge on Thursday rejected the motion.

Hamadeh had cited Arizona’s 1990 gubernatorial race, when the sitting governor remained in office through the March following the election until a successor was certified as the winner.

That delay occurred because Arizona’s constitution at the time required a candidate to receive a majority of votes to be elected. No candidate received a majority in the general election, so officials scheduled a runoff more than three months after Election Day and delayed the certification of a winner.

The judge on Thursday declared that Mayes had received the highest number of votes in the race, and Arizona law instructs the judge to deliver a copy of Thursday’s order to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who is also governor-elect. The statute further instructs Hobbs to subsequently issue a certificate of election to Mayes.

“A shockingly high discrepancy,” Hamadeh wrote on Twitter. “Again, a recount just puts the ballots in the machine again. My legal team will be assessing our options to make sure every vote is counted.”

Hamadeh had formally contested his race’s result following the state canvass, but a judge threw out his challenge on Friday, ruling that he did not prove his case of mistakes in the election process impacting the outcome. 

The recount results were originally scheduled to be announced last week, but the judge overseeing the recount delayed the proceeding as Hamadeh proceeded with his challenge.

Thursday’s results also affirmed Republican Tom Horne’s victory in the race for superintendent of public instruction, although Democrat Kathy Hoffman previously conceded the race after trailing Horne by nearly 9,000 votes in the earlier canvass.

Horne increased his lead by 221 votes in the recount.

A state legislative seat in the Phoenix area also went to an automatic recount after Republican Liz Harris led Republican Julie Willoughby by 270 votes. The updated standings added a net gain of five votes to Harris’s lead, affirming her victory.

Tags Arizona attorney general Katie Hobbs Mark Brnovich recount

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. Santos reportedly used ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ alias on charity GoFundMe page
  4. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  5. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  6. Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race
  7. Elaine Chao: Media shouldn’t repeat Trump’s racism
  8. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  9. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  10. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  11. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  12. Murder, Putin wrote?
  13. Union blasts Southwest: ‘Leadership shortcomings’ have led to ‘repeated ...
  14. Southwest hopes to have schedule fixed by Friday
  15. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  16. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
  17. Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena, points to investigation’s ...
  18. Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials
Load more

Video

See all Video