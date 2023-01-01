trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump says ‘abortion issue’ responsible for GOP underperforming expectations in midterms

by Jared Gans - 01/01/23 5:06 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/01/23 5:06 PM ET
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. – Donald Trump pulled the trigger on a third White House run on November 15, setting the stage for a bruising Republican nomination battle after a poor midterm election showing by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party. Trump filed his official candidacy papers with the US election authority moments before he was due to publicly announce his candidacy. (Photo by ALON SKUY / AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Trump blamed the “abortion issue” for Republicans underperforming expectations in the 2022 midterm elections. 

Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that many in the GOP handled the issue poorly, especially those who “firmly” insisted on no exceptions to bans on the procedure, including in instances of rape and incest. 

He also said he is not to blame for the party’s performance, responding to many in the GOP who have pointed to him as a reason for its losses. 

Republicans had hoped to make sweeping gains in both houses of Congress, but the party failed to win control of the Senate and only won a narrow majority in the House. Many Trump-backed candidates who were viewed as weaker general election choices than their primary opponents but more loyal to the former president lost in key congressional and gubernatorial races. 

Trump said Republican voters who pushed against abortion for decades “got their wish” from the Supreme Court in overturning Roe v. Wade and “just plain disappeared.” 

Trump ran on appointing justices to the court who would oppose abortion rights during his presidential campaign in 2016. He went on to appoint three justices to the court as president, all of whom were key votes in the court’s 5-4 decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade.

More than a dozen states moved to ban abortion, in many of them without exceptions for rape or incest, following the ruling.

Exit polls showed abortion placed second among the most important issues for voters in the midterms, closely behind inflation. Additionally, though Democrats trailed in the generic congressional ballot by a few points earlier in 2022, they began to close the gap after Roe was overturned. 

Trump also blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for a super PAC he is aligned with pulling money out of key Senate races like New Hampshire and Arizona for candidates that the former president endorsed. Polls at the time showed the Republican candidates in these races trailing by wider margins than other key races. 

McConnell’s super PAC did return funding to the New Hampshire race shortly before Election Day as the margin tightened.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms abortion Donald Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  2. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  3. Trump rings in new year at Mar-a-Lago with club members, political allies
  4. GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters
  5. GOP governor: Jan. 6 should disqualify Trump from holding office
  6. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  7. Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
  8. Trump says ‘abortion issue’ responsible for GOP underperforming ...
  9. An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war
  10. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  11. Vice President Harris reaches 2023 at a crossroads
  12. Kinzinger on leaving Congress: ‘I’m not going to miss the job’
  13. Incoming Generation Z congressman says he may ‘couch surf’ after being ...
  14. Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 ...
  15. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  16. Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
  17. Hoyer confident McCarthy has votes to be Speaker
  18. The political winners and losers of 2022
Load more

Video

See all Video