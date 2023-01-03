DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took aim at the “floundering federal establishment” in Washington during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, lauding his accomplishments during his first term as governor and calling Florida a symbol of freedom.

DeSantis won reelection in November against Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, a contrast to a generally disappointing midterm election for Republicans that has accelerated speculation about the governor’s possible 2024 presidential aspirations.

The Florida Republican used his speech to call Florida a “refuge of sanity” compared to the rest of the county,

While DeSantis did not mention President Biden or any other Democrats by name, he took aim at the party over issues including COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the handling of the southern border.

“Florida has led the way in preserving what the … father of our country called the ‘sacred fire of liberty,’” he said.

“Florida’s success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington, D.C.,” DeSantis said, later adding, “It wields its authority through a sprawling, unaccountable and out-of-touch bureaucracy that does not act on behalf of us, but instead looms over us and imposes its will upon us.”

“The results of this have been predictably dismal. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some even say that failure is inevitable. Florida is proof positive that we the people are not destined for failure,” he continued.

DeSantis’s speech in Florida was delivered as House Republicans in Washington remain embroiled in internal divisions amid a looming House Speakership vote.

Though the majority of the House Republican Conference favors Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for the Speaker’s gavel, he has yet to muster the needed 218 votes to get him there.