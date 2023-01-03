trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation 

by Caroline Vakil - 01/03/23 12:54 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 01/03/23 12:54 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took aim at the “floundering federal establishment” in Washington during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, lauding his accomplishments during his first term as governor and calling Florida a symbol of freedom.

DeSantis won reelection in November against Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, a contrast to a generally disappointing midterm election for Republicans that has accelerated speculation about the governor’s possible 2024 presidential aspirations.

The Florida Republican used his speech to call Florida a “refuge of sanity” compared to the rest of the county,

While DeSantis did not mention President Biden or any other Democrats by name, he took aim at the party over issues including COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the handling of the southern border.

“Florida has led the way in preserving what the … father of our country called the ‘sacred fire of liberty,’” he said. 

“Florida’s success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington, D.C.,” DeSantis said, later adding, “It wields its authority through a sprawling, unaccountable and out-of-touch bureaucracy that does not act on behalf of us, but instead looms over us and imposes its will upon us.” 

“The results of this have been predictably dismal. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some even say that failure is inevitable. Florida is proof positive that we the people are not destined for failure,” he continued.

DeSantis’s speech in Florida was delivered as House Republicans in Washington remain embroiled in internal divisions amid a looming House Speakership vote.

Though the majority of the House Republican Conference favors Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for the Speaker’s gavel, he has yet to muster the needed 218 votes to get him there.

Tags Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. LIVE COVERAGE: House votes on whether to make McCarthy Speaker
  2. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  3. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  4. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  5. Defiant McCarthy vows to fight to the end
  6. Kinzinger rips Trump Jr. over ‘We the People’ Bible sales
  7. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  8. Watch live: House begins new Congress, elects Speaker
  9. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  10. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  11. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  12. McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election
  13. Crenshaw says hard-line McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’
  14. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  15. DC mayor urges Biden to end telework policies for federal workers
  16. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  17. Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy
  18. This week: 118th Congress kicks off with Speaker vote, lawmakers sworn in
Load more

Video

See all Video