trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP

by Julia Manchester - 01/05/23 6:00 AM ET
by Julia Manchester - 01/05/23 6:00 AM ET
Madeline Monroe/Associated Press-Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press-Paul Beaty

Former President Trump’s criticism of hard-line abortion opponents is laying bare the tension over the issue within the GOP as the party looks to regroup after a bruising midterm election. 

On Monday, Trump accused Republicans, particularly those against abortion with no exceptions, of underperforming in the election. 

“It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “I was 233-20! It was the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters.” 

The attack drew a response from the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which was amplified by Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, underscoring the divide within the party over how to message on the issue. 

“There was ALSO a profound midterm lesson for future federal candidates: those who adopt the Ostrich Strategy on abortion lose,” the group said in a statement.

Terry Schilling, the president of the conservative American Principles Project, lambasted Trump’s statement as “stupid” in an interview with The Hill. 

“Ultimately I thought it was so unlike Trump,” Schilling said. “First of all, it’s not true. The candidates that he endorsed that lost all went with this strategy of deflecting and the ostrich method.”

At the root of the back and forth is the fact that Democrats have successfully used the abortion issue as a galvanizing force in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer. 

​​“The problem is either when candidates stick their head in the sand and don’t know how to deal with it or don’t want to talk about it,” one Republican strategist told The Hill. 

Conservatives point to a number of Senate candidates in tough races, such as Mehmet Oz, who lost to now-Sen. John Fetterman (D) in Pennsylvania in November. 

“All throughout the campaign Fetterman is accusing Dr. Oz of being an extremist on abortion,” Schilling said. “And Dr. Oz’s strategy, and this is not just him it was most of the candidates that lost, his strategy was to deflect, not address that claim, and then immediately shift it over to inflation. That’s a losing strategy.” 

There were other Trump-endorsed candidates that leaned in on abortion restrictions and ended up losing their races, including former Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who said he opposed exceptions. Additionally, former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon voiced opposition to exceptions and lost their races. 

Of course, there are also other factors as to why these candidates lost. Whether abortion was the main reason, or whether it was due to other factors like flawed candidates or ties to Trump, is a matter of debate. 

Indeed, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last month that while abortion may have galvanized some support for Democrats, the GOP’s main problem was candidate quality. 

Throughout the midterm campaign, Republican candidates leaned on the three-fold strategy of focusing on rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. 

As the smoke has cleared in the months since the midterms, more Republicans, including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, argue that candidates could have mirrored their Democratic opponents by taking a stronger approach on the issue.

Conservatives lay blame on the GOP’s leadership on Capitol Hill, arguing that they have set the tone for what they say is the party’s less-than-aggressive strategy on abortion. 

“When I talk about leadership, I’m not talking about the RNC,” Schilling said. “I’m more talking about McConnell and a lot of these House leaders who refuse to have any votes that put Democrats on the defense.” 

McConnell has thrown cold water on the idea of a national abortion ban, arguing that the issue should be dealt with at the state level. Anti-abortion advocates have strongly pushed back against that notion. 

“Don’t say it’s just up to the states now,” said Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of government affairs at the Susan B. Anthony List. “No, it’s up to the people and their elected representatives and that includes federally.” 

“Our candidates need to point out how extreme the other side is,“ she added. 

Many anti-abortion proponents say their best-case scenario would be a national 15-week ban on the procedure.  

“The winning strategy is endorsing an aggressive 15-week bill with exceptions,” Schilling said. 

Still, Republicans say the party needs to find its footing on the issue ahead of 2023’s off-year elections and the presidential election in 2024. 

“We’re the pro-life party, we’ve been the pro-life party,” said the GOP strategist. “How do you not know how to talk about it? We’ve been running on this issue for decades.” 

Tags 2024 presidential election Abortion Donald Trump Herschel Walker Mehmet Oz midterms Mike Pence

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  2. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  3. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  4. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  5. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  8. These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
  9. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  10. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  11. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  12. Byron Donalds pushes back on Democratic attacks: ‘This is day two, not day ...
  13. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  14. McCarthy allies, opponents signal optimism to breaking House Speaker deadlock
  15. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker drama intensifies heading into day three
  17. Sotomayor felt ‘sense of despair’ over Supreme Court’s direction
  18. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
Load more

Video

See all Video