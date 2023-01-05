GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.”

“I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in an email, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.”

Kennedy was considering a run for governor in the state’s off-year election. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) is term-limited, and many Republicans had already been eyeing a run in the red state. After winning a second term in the Senate in November, Kennedy released a statement acknowledging he was considering a run for the governor’s mansion.

“Over the last year, Louisianans have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon,” Kennedy said.

Prior to the Wednesday statement, state Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) had already announced he would be running while several other Republicans said they would be making decisions soon, though some appeared to be waiting for Kennedy to make a decision.

Other Louisiana Republicans mulling a bid include Treasurer John Schroder, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, state Rep. Richard Nelson, Rep. Garret Graves and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, according to the news outlet. State Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson is also considering a bid on the Democratic side.

Louisiana has an Oct. 14 “jungle” primary, meaning that all candidates, regardless of party, will appear on the same ballot. If any one candidate receives more than half of the vote outright, they win the election. If no one notches more than 50 percent, the two-top vote getters head into the general election for a runoff, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.