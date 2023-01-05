trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

GOP Sen. John Kennedy passes on Louisiana governor bid

by Caroline Vakil - 01/05/23 9:09 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 01/05/23 9:09 AM ET
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)
Greg Nash
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) leaves the Old Senate Chamber following the Senate Republican leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that he would be passing on a gubernatorial bid in Louisiana after he said late last year that he was giving the matter “serious consideration.”

“I have looked into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for governor,” the senator said in an email, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.”

Kennedy was considering a run for governor in the state’s off-year election. Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) is term-limited, and many Republicans had already been eyeing a run in the red state. After winning a second term in the Senate in November, Kennedy released a statement acknowledging he was considering a run for the governor’s mansion.

“Over the last year, Louisianans have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon,” Kennedy said. 

Prior to the Wednesday statement, state Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) had already announced he would be running while several other Republicans said they would be making decisions soon, though some appeared to be waiting for Kennedy to make a decision.  

Other Louisiana Republicans mulling a bid include Treasurer John Schroder, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, state Rep. Richard Nelson, Rep. Garret Graves and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, according to the news outlet. State Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson is also considering a bid on the Democratic side. 

Louisiana has an Oct. 14 “jungle” primary, meaning that all candidates, regardless of party, will appear on the same ballot. If any one candidate receives more than half of the vote outright, they win the election. If no one notches more than 50 percent, the two-top vote getters head into the general election for a runoff, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Tags Garret Graves Jeff Landry John Bel Edwards John Bel Edwards John Kennedy John Kennedy Louisiana Louisiana governor race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  2. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  3. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  4. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  5. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  6. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  7. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  8. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  9. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  10. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  11. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  12. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  13. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  14. Kevin McCarthy’s debacle underscores the GOP’s deeper troubles
  15. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  16. House Speaker election coverage: McCarthy discusses concessions but no deal ...
  17. These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
  18. Republican who drew Trump’s ire tapped to oversee Pennsylvania elections
Load more

Video

See all Video