trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sununu on possible 2024 run: ‘It’s definitely conversations that we’re having’

by Max Greenwood - 01/05/23 1:46 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 01/05/23 1:46 PM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is leaving the door open to a 2024 presidential run, acknowledging that he’s having conversations about a bid for the White House.

In an interview with Fox News, Sununu, who won reelection in November, said that he’s been approached about a possible presidential campaign and is discussing the matter. But he also insisted that there’s still plenty of time to make a decision. 

“It’s incredibly flattering,” Sununu said of the speculation that he could mount a presidential bid. “A lot of folks are coming to me, a lot of folks want me to run. It’s definitely conversations that we’re having, of course.”

“My first priority is New Hampshire. It really is,” he added. “But again, we’ll keep having those conversations. There’s no time table for making decisions or where it all goes.”

Sununu was reelected to a fourth term in the New Hampshire governor’s mansion last year after passing on a bid for the U.S. Senate. He’s repeatedly been mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, especially by critics of former President Donald Trump, who launched a comeback campaign in November.

But Sununu offered few clues about when he could make a final decision on a presidential campaign, noting that the New Hampshire presidential primaries are still more than a year away. 

“I think people have to understand it is, what? Jan. 4 or 5, right? Of ‘23? So we still have well over a year before we even get to the first-in-the nation primary,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of time before folks even get in the race.”

While that may be true, the 2024 Republican primary has already begun to draw considerable attention. Trump is the only candidate who has launched a campaign so far, but there’s growing chatter that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may jump into the race.

There’s also a handful of Republicans who are also seen as would-be contenders, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

Early polling suggests that Trump and DeSantis are the two frontrunners for the 2024 nomination. Nevertheless, Sununu said that there’s still time for the political landscape to change.

“Who knows what might happen between now and then?” Sununu said. “And those unknown variables could really dictate who gets in the race and how successful they can be.”

Tags Chris Sununu Chris Sununu Sununu 2024

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: House moves directly into eighth vote after ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership battle: The blind fighting the blind
  4. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  5. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  6. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  7. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  8. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  9. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  10. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  11. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  12. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
  13. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals cancer diagnosis
  14. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  15. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  16. South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down six-week abortion ban
  17. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  18. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
Load more

Video

See all Video