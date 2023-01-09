trending:

Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump

by Brandon Conradis - 01/09/23 11:02 AM ET
The Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results has submitted its final report, according to The Associated Press.

Judge Robert McBurney ordered the grand jury dissolved Monday almost one year after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) first put in a request for assistance in her investigation.

A hearing is slated for Jan. 24 to decide whether the report should be made public, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

