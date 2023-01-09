trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Peters to return as Senate Democrats’ campaign chief

by Caroline Vakil - 01/09/23 11:27 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 01/09/23 11:27 AM ET
Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is seen during a press conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to discuss Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) runoff victory and a 51-49 majority for the next session of Congress.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) will take the helm of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm in 2024 for a consecutive time after he served as the chairman of the group during the November midterms when Democrats expanded their majority, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Monday. 

“Gary is a battle tested, proven winner whose hard work led Senate Democrats to defy the political odds and to one of our best midterm results in recent history. Under his leadership we will continue our campaign victories in 2024,” Schumer said in a statement.

“Senate Democrats won big in 2022 by working hard and taking nothing for granted — and that’s the same approach I will bring to our campaigns in 2024,” Peters said in his own statement. 

Schumer also named Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) as vice chairs for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). Politico was the first to report the news of Peters’s return to the DSCC.

The move comes after Peters had previously told NBC News last month he would not be returning as chairman of the DSCC for the 2024 cycle. 

Democrats are expected to face an even more challenging Senate map given that 23 of the 33 seats up for reelection are held by the party. In addition, Sen. Krysten Sinema’s (Ariz.) recent decision to leave the party to become an Independent has left many within the party unsure of how to handle a possible Sinema reelection bid. 

“I’m really happy to say: That’s the job of the next the DSCC chair, who will have to make that determination,” Peters had told NBC at the time when asked about whether Democrats should field a candidate in Arizona or support a Sinema reelection bid if she chose to run again.

The decision to bring Peters back to chair the DSCC also comes against the backdrop of Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision last week not to seek reelection, complicating Senate Democrats’ map even further. 

Tags 2024 Senate elections Charles Schumer DSCC funding Gary Peters Gary Peters Tina Smith

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  2. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  3. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  4. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  7. Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
  8. Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
  9. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  10. Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump
  11. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  12. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  13. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  14. Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
  15. Rogers says he regrets losing temper with Gaetz
  16. 65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll
  17. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — House gets to work after Speaker election
Load more

Video

See all Video