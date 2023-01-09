trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Dingell says she hasn’t said ‘no’ to potential Senate bid in Michigan

by Max Greenwood - 01/09/23 12:57 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 01/09/23 12:57 PM ET
Associated Press/Alex Brandon
FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., center, speaks accompanied by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., left, and Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dingell says her “belly was on fire” before doctors quickly performed surgery for a perforated ulcer. The Detroit-area Democrat says she expects to stay in a Washington hospital for five to seven days. Dingell says she was planning to fly back to Michigan when pain overwhelmed her Friday, May 21, 2021.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) isn’t ruling out a 2024 Senate bid, saying that she’s “committed” to keeping retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat in Democratic hands.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Dingell acknowledged that she’s been approached about a Senate campaign, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to run. 

“I have had a lot of people calling, asking me to consider it,” she said. “So I haven’t said no. But I’m getting the data, the research, and talking to everybody. And we’re going to make sure we don’t lose that seat. And that is the No. 1 that I am committed to.”

Asked whether she has a timeline for making a decision on a Senate bid, Dingell demurred, saying that she’s not up against any solid deadlines yet.

“People are all pushing, and I think people that have gotten out there early have a lot of people shooting at them already,” she said. “And I’m very committed to getting the research, talking to people. And I have said to a number of people, I won’t say no yet.”

Stabenow’s announcement last week that she would not run for reelection in 2024 set off a scramble among Democrats, who are eager to secure their hold on a key battleground seat. 

A handful of potential replacements have been floated so far, including Dingell and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). Other prominent Democrats, like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have already ruled out runs for Stabenow’s seat.

Democrats are facing a tough Senate map in 2024 that will require them to defend more than twice as many seats as Republicans. Stabenow’s retirement plans only further complicate the math for Democrats and give the GOP a new opening in the Wolverine State.

A crowded 2024 primary field in Michigan could also complicate things for Democrats. Speaking on MSNBC on Monday, Stabenow emphasized the importance of coalescing behind a single candidate for the Senate seat.

“We gotta figure out who the strongest candidate is and then get behind them and make sure they win,” she said.

Tags Debbie Dingell Debbie Dingell Debbie Stabenow Michigan Senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  3. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  4. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  5. Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Rogers says he regrets losing temper with Gaetz
  8. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  9. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  10. Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
  11. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  12. This week: House begins legislative business after Speaker spectacle
  13. Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
  14. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — McCarthy’s bigger challenges begin after being ...
  15. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  16. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  17. Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
  18. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
Load more

Video

See all Video