trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Stacey Abrams says she’ll ‘likely run again’

by Stephen Neukam - 01/09/23 6:50 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/09/23 6:50 PM ET
Stacey Abrams
AP Photo/Ben Gray
File – Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, heads to the stage in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to concede to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, the two-time failed candidate for governor in Georgia and a renowned voting rights activist, says she will “likely” run for office again but did not specify for which position.

Abrams, who lost her second bid for Georgia governor in November to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), made the comment in an interview with actress Drew Barrymore on her daytime television show broadcast Monday.

“I will likely run again,” Abrams said. “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. If it doesn’t work, you try again.”

Although Abrams lost her contest against Kemp by nearly 8 points, she is seen as a fundraising giant in the Democratic Party. She raised $113 million for her 2022 campaign and $27 million in 2018 when she previously challenged Kemp for the governor’s mansion.

Abrams, a former state lawmaker, has been influential in Georgia politics. She has built two of the largest voting rights organizations in the state, Fair Fight and New Georgia Project, and has dedicated much of her career to expanding access to the ballot box in disenfranchised communities. 

“My first responsibility is to make sure anyone who wants to vote can,” she said in the interview. “Protecting democracy is not about a person. It’s about the ideals.”

Tags Abrams Brian Kemp democrats Georgia Stacey Abrams Stacey Abrams

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
  2. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  3. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  4. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  5. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Ethics watchdog files FEC complaint against George Santos
  8. McCarthy faces first test as Speaker with vote on rules package
  9. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  10. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  11. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  12. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  13. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  14. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
  15. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  16. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  17. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  18. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video