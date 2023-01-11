trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign

by Caroline Vakil - 01/11/23 11:40 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 01/11/23 11:40 AM ET

Nassau County Republicans, including Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), on Wednesday urged Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from office over him fabricating portions of his resume during his successful campaign to win election to the House.

“George Santos’s campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said in a press conference Wednesday. “Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Controversy and questions have swirled around Santos since The New York Times published reporting detailing discrepancies in what Santos said about his personal and professional life.

The Long Island Republican later admitted that he was guilty of “embellishing my resume,” angering Republicans and Democrats alike.

“It has become clear that Congressman George Santos’ many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of residents he is sworn to serve,” D’Esposito said in a statement Wednesday. “For his betrayal of the public’s trust, I call on Congressman George Santos to resign.”

Santos remained defiant, however, saying after the news conference that he “will not” step down despite growing pressure to do so.

The top prosecutor in Nassau County, a Republican, opened a probe late last month into Santos while Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate who lost to Santos last November, urged for the congressman to resign and face him in a special election. 

However, top leadership in the House avoided commenting on the Santos controversy. Santos had pledged to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House Speaker — support McCarthy needed given the Republicans’ slim margin of control in the House.

Updated at 12:17 p.m.

Tags George Santos George Santos Nassau County New York

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  4. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  5. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  6. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  9. McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker
  10. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  11. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  12. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  13. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  14. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
  15. New GOP Oversight chair launches probes into Biden finances, Hunter Biden ...
  16. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  17. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  18. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
Load more

Video

See all Video