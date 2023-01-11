trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Barbara Lee readies to launch California Senate bid

by Al Weaver, Mike Lillis and Hanna Trudo - 01/11/23 3:01 PM ET
by Al Weaver, Mike Lillis and Hanna Trudo - 01/11/23 3:01 PM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) is set to become the second prominent entrant into California’s Senate race to likely replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), two sources told The Hill. 

Lee told members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Wednesday that she intends to dive into the race, according to one source familiar with the discussions. A second source close to the CBC told The Hill that she is planning to launch a bid.

After the Black Caucus meeting, Lee said she did broach the issue of the Senate race with the group but did not go so far as to announce her intent to jump into the race. She said her top priority is addressing the floods in her district and across the state.  

“I said there’s a time and a place that I’ll talk about this, because I’m planning — but not now — to talk about it. That I’m concentrating on working with my district, and with California, on the devastating floods. And with all respect to Sen. Feinstein, that there’s a time and a place to talk about it, because I respect her and her decisions,” Lee said. “That what I said.”  

Lee said she has spoken directly with Feinstein, but did not reveal the substance of the discussion.

“There’s a time and a place to talk about it, and you’ve got to respect Sen. Feinstein for her long service,” Lee said. “We’ll talk about it when the time is right.”

Politico first reported the news. 

“California deserves a Senator with a record of accomplishment and a progressive vision,” Lee said in a statement. “While the United States Senate is sorely lacking the presence of people of color, Black women in particular, today I am focused on helping Californians stay safe in this extreme weather and fighting the House Republicans extreme agenda.”

The comments come a day after Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) made her campaign for the seat official.

Lee would be the first from the Bay Area — Oakland – to announce their candidacy in the burgeoning battle to become Feinstein’s successor. Porter is based in Orange County and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who is also widely expected to launch a campaign, is based in Los Angeles. 

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who is another potential entrant, is also Bay Area based as he represents parts of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara and San Jose.

One area where Lee will have to up her game is on fundraising. While Porter enters the race with more than $7 million in cash on hand, Lee only has a paltry $55,000 in her campaign account

The maneuvers also come ahead of any official word from Feinstein, who has said that she will decide on whether to seek a sixth term in the spring, though she is widely expected to retire at the end of her term. 

Notably, Feinstein had less than $10,000 in her campaign account as of the end of September, indicating that she could be on the verge of announcing her retirement. 

Feinstein said on Tuesday that she would “make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” but added that “everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring.” She noted that her attention and focus was on the mass flooding that has ravaged parts of California in recent days. 

Tags 2024 California Senate race Barbara Lee Barbara Lee Congressional Black Caucus Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Katie Porter Katie Porter Katie Porter Senate bid Ro Khanna

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  2. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  3. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  4. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  5. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  6. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  9. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  10. 5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
  11. First sitting House Republican calls on Santos to step down 
  12. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  13. Santos scoffs at Kinzinger’s call to resign: Go on CNN and ‘cry about ...
  14. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  15. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  16. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  17. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  18. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
Load more

Video

See all Video