Campaign

Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost

by Julia Manchester - 01/12/23 9:10 AM ET
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) leaves the Senate Chamber following a vote regarding a nomination on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020. 

The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Oh.), Montana Sen. John Tester (D-Mont.) and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). President Biden lost all three red states to former President Trump in 2020. 

The president lost Ohio by eight points, Montana by 16 points and West Virginia by 39 points. 

“These red state Democrats have a choice to make: retire or face a brutal two years in which they will be held accountable for backing Biden’s disastrous agenda,” NRSC Chairman Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said in a statement. “Their liberal policies are hurting their constituents, and the NRSC is going to make sure voters back home know it.”

The ads come as Republicans look to recalibrate ahead of 2024 after Democrats expanded their Senate majority in 2022. Republicans say they are already feeling optimistic after Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced last week that she would not seek reelection in 2024. A number of Republicans and Democrats have been floated as potential replacements for Stabenow. 

Tags 2024 Biden Joe Biden Joe Manchin Joe Manchin Jon Tester NRSC Sherrod Brown Sherrod Brown Steve Daines Trump

