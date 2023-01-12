trending:

Campaign

Warren endorses Porter in California Senate primary

by Jared Gans - 01/12/23 9:31 AM ET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is seen during a photo op following the Democratic Senate leadership election for the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Thursday endorsed Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) for Senate in California in 2024, two days after Porter announced her intention to run for the seat. 

Warren said in a video posted on her Twitter page that Porter saw how “giant corporations rig the rules” to harm families, leading her to stand up to Wall Street and large pharmaceutical companies and push to hold fossil fuel companies accountable. 

Warren added that Porter was one of her students in consumer law at Harvard Law School. 

“Katie was determined to make a difference, and that is exactly what she’s done,” Warren said. “Katie delivers for California. She’s smart, and she has a backbone made out of steel.” 

Porter was the first to jump into what might become a crowded Democratic primary for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D). Feinstein, who is 89 years old and has held the seat for 30 years, has not yet announced whether she will retire or run for reelection. 

But Porter said in her video announcing her candidacy that “it’s time for new leadership” in the Senate. 

Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee have said they are considering making their own runs, and Rep. Ro Khanna has been also seen as a possible contender. 

NBC first reported the news of Warren endorsing Porter. Warren’s endorsement gives Porter the support of one of the leaders of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. 

Porter raised $1.3 million during the first 24 hours after launching her campaign. 

NBC reported that Feinstein said she will announce her 2024 plans at “the appropriate time.” She said, “everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring.”

