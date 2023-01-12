trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump to unveil campaign team in South Carolina

by Jared Gans - 01/12/23 12:06 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/12/23 12:06 PM ET
File – Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. – Donald Trump pulled the trigger on a third White House run on November 15, setting the stage for a bruising Republican nomination battle after a poor midterm election showing by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party. Trump filed his official candidacy papers with the US election authority moments before he was due to publicly announce his candidacy. (Photo by ALON SKUY / AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Trump will unveil his campaign team later this month at an event in South Carolina, his first major event of the calendar year as the 2024 presidential election season approaches. 

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump will visit South Carolina later this month but did not immediately provide additional details. Trump has only appeared at invite-only events at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., or virtual events since declaring his candidacy for the White House in November. 

Three senior Trump advisers told Politico, which first reported the news of Trump’s plans, that he will make his announcement at an “intimate” event in Columbia, S.C., part of a gradual development of the campaign. 

Trump has run a mostly low-key campaign since making his announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15, one week after the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections. He has not held the large rallies that became a hallmark of both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns and much of his presidency. 

Some Republicans, including allies of Trump’s, criticized his campaign announcement for being “low-energy” and boring. Others praised it for a calmer, more measured tone than is typically seen at many of his rallies. 

The Hill has reached out to Cheung for additional information. 

The three advisers, Brian Jack, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, argued that Trump has not run a low-energy campaign, noting that he has opened a campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, was active in key primary states during the midterms and has started building up senior staff. 

LaCavita said not all parts of a campaign are “done in the public eye.” 

“You have to husband your resources, you have to plan and you have to be ready, and so all of that — we don’t advertise those aspects of campaign building, of campaign organizing,” he said. 

The advisers did not tell Politico when Trump will continue his rallies but said holding them this early in the campaign season did not make sense. 

Multiple other high-profile Republicans have indicated they are or are rumored to be considering their own runs for the presidency despite Trump’s announcement. 

They include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.), who has seen his support in hypothetical GOP polls grow since the midterms, and two of South Carolina’s top Republicans. Nikki Haley, a former governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has said she would consider whether to run over the holiday season, and Sen. Tim Scott has visited other early voting states in recent months. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags 2024 presidential election campaign staff Donald Trump South Carolina Steven Cheung Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  6. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  7. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  10. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  11. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  12. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  13. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  14. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  15. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
  16. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  17. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  18. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
Load more

Video

See all Video