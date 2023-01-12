Campaign Report — GOP presidential hopefuls elbow DeSantis 

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking the latest news on campaigns and elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Potential GOP challengers take aim at DeSantis

Potential Republican presidential candidates are ramping up their attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — suggesting a move to etch out their place in what could be a bitter 2024 primary season for the party.

While DeSantis hasn’t announced he’s running for president yet, he also hasn’t tamped down speculation either way. After DeSantis won his reelection by a whopping 19-point margin in November, some are now viewing him as the party’s new standard-bearer — and the early front-runner for the GOP’s 2024 nomination. Surveys show him leading former President Trump in several hypothetical matchups.

Still, some Republican presidential hopefuls are not shying away just yet at throwing their hats in the ring, as our Max Greenwood writes.

Criticisms grow louder: During an interview on Fox News, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who’s acknowledged he’s considering entering the race, said he disagreed with how DeSantis was going after private businesses even if he agreed with the Florida Republican that “we need to push back on woke policy.”

Meanwhile, Ian Fury, a spokesperson for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who’s also been floated as a 2024 GOP challenger, targeted DeSantis over abortion policy in Florida, telling the National Review in a statement, “where was Gov. DeSantis? Hiding behind a 15-week ban,” and adding, “does he believe that 14-week-old babies don’t have a right to live?”

As Max notes, it’s not unusual for politicians to use opportunities like these to test out messaging, especially as speculation swirls around who will ultimately join the presidential race. At the same time, Republicans are also trying to make the point that DeSantis is not the only major player in town.

Some politicos also aren’t convinced that DeSantis has long-term staying power.

“So much of his brand is related to COVID and the culture wars,” Thomas Kennedy, a Democratic National Committee member from Florida and an ardent DeSantis critic, told Max. “I think over time, a lot of that stuff is becoming irrelevant and it’s being replaced by other issues. How much of this stuff is going to be irrelevant or just not going to stick a year from now?”

Pence on chaotic House GOP, abortion and 2024

As former Vice President Pence mulls a 2024 presidential bid, our Brett Samuels sat down with him to talk about possible presidential prospects, the chaotic entrance of the House Republican majority and abortion in the midterms.

“Over the coming months, we’re going to continue to travel,” Pence told Brett during a sit-down, on-camera interview at his Washington, D.C., office regarding possible 2024 plans. “We’re going to continue to listen very intently, and we’ll make a decision I’m sure that in the months ahead about what role we might play, whether it be as a national candidate or as a voice for our conservative values.”

Though Pence is staying mum on a formal presidential announcement, that didn’t stop him from weighing in on national issues, including the 15-vote House Speaker election under a Republican majority.

“I, for one, am confident that this new energetic conservative majority showed last week that they’re willing to stand for what they believe in, but also able to come together and move forward solutions that will really put our country back on track not just for economic growth, but for the kind of fiscal responsibility that that will put us on a pathway to a balanced federal budget again,” Pence told Brett.

The interview comes as other Republicans consider presidential bids of their own, while former President Trump’s campaign has remained largely silent since he launched it in November.

You can read and watch more of Brett’s interview with the former vice president here.

SANTOS REMAINS DEFIANT AMID UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Two investigations launched. An ethics complaint filed. Top Republican officials and sitting lawmakers in his home state calling for his resignation. And yet, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has remained defiant through it all.

The freshman congressman has been embroiled in controversy since it came to light in December that he fabricated multiple credentials and details of his life, including his education, occupation, and religious upbringing. As our Caroline Vakil and Mychael Schnell report, House Republican leadership is facing mounting pressure to police one of their newest members, while local New York leaders are urging Santos to resign.

“George Santos’s campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said during a Wednesday press conference. “Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

GOP Reps. Nick Langworthy (N.Y.), the chair of the New York GOP, and Anthony D’Esposito (N.Y.) have also called for Santos to step down.

However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has resisted those calls and Santos himself has refused to leave, saying he’ll continue to serve his constituents.

But Santos faces an uncertain future, as he’s now at the center of local and federal probes.

GOP considerations: For House GOP leaders, it comes down to unpleasant math for their caucus. Ask Santos to resign, and Republicans have to brace for what will be another competitive House race with an already slim majority. Or, don’t do anything, and Republicans’ brand could take a beating.

“If they don’t take action and make a statement, I think they’re being short-sighted and myopic, that they need to protect the brand long-term,” Republican strategist John Thomas told Caroline and Mychael.

“These are leadership tests and an opportunity to stand tall and protect the brand.”

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Campaign page for the latest news and coverage. See you next week.