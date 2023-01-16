trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ohio Republican set to kick off race against Sherrod Brown: report

by Stephen Neukam - 01/16/23 3:02 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/16/23 3:02 PM ET
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) leaves the Senate Chamber following a vote regarding a nomination on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is reportedly set to draw his first 2024 Republican challenger as Matt Dolan, a state senator who lost a crowded GOP Senate primary last year, will soon announce a run, according to reports.

Dolan is slated to announce his campaign next week, according to a report from NBC News, which was based on a leaked voicemail from an Ohio Republican official.

Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, has said he intends to seek reelection in 2024. His seat will be seen as a prime Republican pickup opportunity in the increasingly red state.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester’s (D-Mon.) seats and the soon-to-be open seat in Michigan, with Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) set to retire, will join Ohio on Republicans’ shortlist.

In the 2022 GOP primary he eventually lost to now-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Dolan, considered a moderate, stood out as a candidate who would criticize former President Trump and other right wingers who refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. 

A representative for Dolan declined to comment on the story on Monday, according to NBC News.

Tags Ohio Senate race Sherrod Brown

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  2. MSNBC host confronts GOP House candidate over anti-LGBTQ Facebook post  
  3. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  4. McCarthy weighs in on defense spending cuts amid GOP divisions
  5. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  6. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  7. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  8. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  9. Republicans decry 'double standard' in handling of Biden classified documents ...
  10. Greta Thunberg removed from site of mass anti-coal protest in Germany
  11. White House counsel: No visitor logs for Biden Delaware home
  12. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
  13. NY Democratic reps call on McCarthy, GOP to explain when they knew of ...
  14. What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak
  15. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  16. The sell-out and the speech
  17. Five takeaways on the record-setting California storms
  18. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
Load more

Video

See all Video