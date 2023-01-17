trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Banks unveils Senate bid in Indiana

by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 7:39 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 7:39 AM ET
Kevin McCarthy, Jim Banks
FILE – Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., right, speaks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listens during a news conference on the House Jan. 6 Committee, on June 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) officially launched a bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) on Tuesday, following Braun’s decision to run for Indiana governor.

“We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda,” Banks said in a tweet on Tuesday, announcing his campaign. “That’s why I am running to represent our great state of Indiana in the United States Senate.”

Braun announced in December that he was launching a bid for governor in the Hoosier state to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb (R). In the wake of Braun’s announcement, Banks had previously indicated that he was considering a run for the open seat in 2024.

“Indiana deserves a proven conservative to continue Senator Braun’s work in the United States Senate,” Banks said in a statement last month. “I am strongly considering running for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, and I will spend the upcoming holidays praying and talking with my wife, family and close friends about how I can best serve Indiana.”

Banks is the first to officially announce a bid for the Senate seat, which is also reportedly being eyed by Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R).

Tags 2024 elections Eric Holcomb Eric Holcomb indiana Jim Banks Jim Banks Mike Braun Mike Braun Mitch Daniels Victoria Spartz

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  2. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  3. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  4. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  5. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  6. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  7. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  8. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  9. NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds
  10. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
  11. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  12. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  13. In deposition, Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ rape claim, threatens to sue accuser
  14. Republicans decry 'double standard' in handling of Biden classified documents ...
  15. Biden documents case marks Garland’s latest test
  16. Greta Thunberg removed from site of mass anti-coal protest in Germany
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade blows
  18. The sell-out and the speech
Load more

Video

See all Video