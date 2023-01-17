Banks unveils Senate bid in Indiana

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) officially launched a bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) on Tuesday, following Braun’s decision to run for Indiana governor.

“We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda,” Banks said in a tweet on Tuesday, announcing his campaign. “That’s why I am running to represent our great state of Indiana in the United States Senate.”

Braun announced in December that he was launching a bid for governor in the Hoosier state to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb (R). In the wake of Braun’s announcement, Banks had previously indicated that he was considering a run for the open seat in 2024.

“Indiana deserves a proven conservative to continue Senator Braun’s work in the United States Senate,” Banks said in a statement last month. “I am strongly considering running for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, and I will spend the upcoming holidays praying and talking with my wife, family and close friends about how I can best serve Indiana.”

Banks is the first to officially announce a bid for the Senate seat, which is also reportedly being eyed by Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R).