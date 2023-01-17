trending:

Campaign

Ohio Republican Matt Dolan announces bid to flip Sherrod Brown’s Senate seat

by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 9:02 AM ET
Facebook: Matt Dolan

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan (R) on Tuesday announced a bid for the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Republican to enter the race against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a key 2024 race.

“I am unapologetically committed to putting the needs of Ohio first and delivering results as our next U.S. Senator,” Dolan said in a statement. “With the courage of my convictions, clarity of purpose and a resolute focus on the challenges and opportunities facing our beloved state, I am ready to lead.”

Dolan, who is considered a moderate Republican, ran for Ohio’s other Senate seat last year but lost in the GOP primary to now-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

The Ohio state senator now hopes to challenge Brown, who has previously said he intends to seek reelection in 2024. Brown’s seat in the increasingly red state is seen a prime pickup opportunity for Republicans in the next election cycle.

“A lot can change in thirty years, but in that time Sherrod Brown’s commitment to his party has remained the same,” Dolan said in Tuesday’s statement, taking aim at his potential opponent. He added, “Together with Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown has kicked America’s problems down the road for a generation. Their time is up.”

The Democrats face a tough map in 2024 as they try to defend their narrow 51-49 majority in the upper chamber.

The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans and is facing the possibility that some incumbents could retire. 

