trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Noem: ‘I’m not convinced that I need to run for president’ 

by Julia Mueller - 01/18/23 8:15 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/18/23 8:15 AM ET
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Wednesday said she’s “not convinced” she needs to run for the White House despite talk of the governor as a possible 2024 contender.  

“’I’m not convinced that I need to run for president,” Noem told Robert Costa of CBS News.  

Costa pressed the governor, who won reelection to her South Dakota seat during the midterms, on her plans for the next election cycle.

Do you not feel a rush, governor, to make a decision on 2024?” he asked.

“I don’t, Bob, at all. No, I think it’s important that people focus on governing rather than going out and making big, broad statements and going out and taking action for their own political futures,” Noem said.  

Noem has been named among a handful of Republican governors floated as possible 2024 presidential candidates as some Americans disillusioned with their party leaders turn their attention elsewhere.   

The governor, who was endorsed in her midterm reelection bid by former President Trump, said last summer that she’d support Trump’s latest White House bid, but said after the midterms that the former president does not “offer the best chance” for the GOP. 

Noem has also been floated as a possible Trump running mate, but said in November that she’d be “shocked” if he asked her to be on the ticket alongside him. 

Noem on Wednesday said she thinks the top 2024 contender “will emerge” in the coming months. 

–Updated at 8:19 a.m.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Bob Costa CBS Kristi Noem Kristi Noem South Dakota Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  2. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  3. White House struggles with messaging strategy over Biden documents 
  4. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  5. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  6. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  8. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  9. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  10. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  11. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  12. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  13. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  14. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy urges Biden to negotiate on debt
  16. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  17. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  18. Sinema and Manchin high-five at Davos over blocking filibuster reform
Load more

Video

See all Video