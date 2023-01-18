trending:

Campaign

Trump pushes Facebook to unblock his account

by Stephen Neukam - 01/18/23 9:44 AM ET
Donald Trump
AP/Andrew Harnik
File – Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, raising the potential of additional revelations in the coming days related to the finances of the longtime businessman who broke political norms by refusing to voluntarily make public his returns as he sought the presidency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

As he gears up for a third bid for the White House, former President Trump is urging Facebook to unblock his account on the social media site after it was barred following the Jan. 6 insurrection two years ago.

The Trump campaign formally petitioned Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to unlock the former president’s account on Tuesday, according to a report from NBC News. 

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” the Trump campaign letter to the company said, according to NBC News.

Trump’s overture to Facebook comes after his Twitter account was restored by the company’s new head, Elon Musk. The move to regain access of his Facebook account could signal a return to more mainstream social media platforms for Trump. He has spent most of his time post-Twitter ban on Truth Social, a social media company he founded in 2021.

Trump was banned from both Twitter and Facebook a day after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, as protestors attempted to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election. Trump and state officials in his orbit spent time after the 2020 contest spreading misinformation arguing that the presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Facebook handed down a ban on Trump’s account that would come up for review on Jan. 7 of this year. Twitter reinstated Trump’s Twitter account, which has over 87 million followers, on Nov. 19. He has yet to post on the site.

Trump is considering a return to Twitter, according to the NBC News report.

In November, Trump announced his decision to run for another term in the White House. The success of the 2016 campaign for Trump was due in part to his massive digital reach on sites like Twitter and Facebook. On his Truth Social platform, Trump has just 4.8 million followers.

