Trump says he will give ‘big political speech’ Thursday, promises ‘many giant rallies’

Former President Trump teased a “big political speech” he planned to deliver on Thursday, promising rallies and “wild and exciting” events for supporters as he rolls out his 2024 presidential campaign.

“Making a big political speech today at TRUMP DORAL, in Miami,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday morning while claiming the media has accused him of “not campaigning very hard.”

Trump maintained the election is “still a long time away,” adding, “But do not fear, MANY GIANT RALLIES and other events coming up soon. It will all be wild and exciting.”

The former president did not specify when he would deliver the speech from his Miami resort or what it would be about, but the announcement comes as some GOP strategists have started to criticize his 2024 campaign rollout as anemic.

The run-up to Trump’s 2024 announcement was rocky, with many in the party pointing the finger at him for some of the less-than-stellar results for the GOP in the November midterms, particularly the performance of some Trump-backed Senate candidates.

Trump also faces a potential collision course with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is seen as a rising star in the party and could be one of Trump’s main rivals in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

But Trump has touted what he sees as his strength over DeSantis. This week, a Morning Consult poll found Trump with a 17-point lead over DeSantis in a hypothetical match-up.