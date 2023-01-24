Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll

Former President Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, according to a new Emerson College poll released on Tuesday.

Forty-four percent in the poll said they would support Trump in the 2024 presidential election, compared to the 41 percent who said they would back Biden. Another 10 percent said they would support someone else, while 4 percent remained undecided.

This represents a reversal from Emerson’s last national poll, in November, that showed Biden with a 4-point lead over Trump, 45 percent to 41 percent.

Despite falling behind Trump in a hypothetical match-up, Biden’s approval rating saw a 5-point bump in Tuesday’s poll, increasing from 39 percent in November to 44 percent in January.

A rematch between the two 2020 opponents appears increasingly possible, as a majority of both Democrats and Republicans said in the Emerson poll that they would support Biden and Trump as their parties’ respective nominees.

Fifty-eight percent of Democratic primary or caucus voters said they think Biden should be the Democratic nominee, while 55 percent of Republicans said they think Trump should be their nominee, the poll found.

Trump holds a substantial 26-point lead over his closest potential primary competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). However, DeSantis has gained slightly on Trump since Emerson’s November poll, increasing his support by 4 percentage points.

Trump is the only candidate to officially launch a 2024 bid so far, after announcing his campaign just one week after the midterm elections in November.

Biden is reportedly preparing to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks, multiple sources told The Hill earlier this month.

The Emerson College poll was conducted from Jan. 19 to 21 among 1,015 registered voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.