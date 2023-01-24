trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Election forecaster lists Senate seats held by two Democrats, Sinema as ‘toss-ups’

by Julia Manchester - 01/24/23 9:05 AM ET
by Julia Manchester - 01/24/23 9:05 AM ET
Capitol
AP/J. Scott Applewhite
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has released its latest Senate ratings ahead of the 2024 elections, characterizing seats held by two Democrats as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as “toss-ups.” 

The forecaster labeled the seats held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) as “toss-ups,” along with one in Arizona held by recently turned Independent Sinema. 

Additionally, Cook labeled Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s seat in Montana, which is also being targeted by Senate Republicans, as “lean Democratic,” along with seats in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

The ratings come as Senate Republicans increasingly set their sights on incumbent Democrats in red-leaning states that former President Trump won in 2020, like Ohio, West Virginia and Montana. 

On Tuesday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee rolled out a 30-second digital ad painting Manchin as out of touch. The committee has also released a separate slate of ads urging Manchin, Brown and Tester to retire as a part of its “retire or get fired” campaign. 

Republicans also have paid close attention to Arizona after Sinema formally left the Democratic Party late last year. However, the state still stands to be an uphill climb for the GOP, given Biden’s victory in the state in 2020 and the Democrats’ statewide victories there in 2022. 

On Monday, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) announced he was jumping into the race for Sinema’s seat. No Republican candidates have entered the race yet, but Senate Democrats will be forced to decide whether to support Gallego or Sinema if she decides to seek another term. 

Updated at 9:43 a.m.

Tags 2024 Senate election Arizona Cook Political Report Joe Manchin Joe Manchin Jon Tester Jon Tester Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten Sinema Ruben Gallego Senate race Sherrod Brown Sherrod Brown Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  4. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  5. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  6. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  7. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  8. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  9. White House offers response to key Republican on classified documents
  10. The George Santos malignancy
  11. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  12. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing focused on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster ...
  13. Newsom blasts Fox News primetime over gun coverage: ‘It’s a disgrace’ 
  14. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  15. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  16. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  17. Biden lauds Senate Democrats who introduced bill to ban assault weapons 
  18. Thune urges Sinema to caucus with GOP to avoid three-way reelection race 
Load more

Video

See all Video