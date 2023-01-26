Rick Scott to seek reelection amid talk of White House campaign

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will run for reelection to his Senate seat in 2024, shutting down speculation that he could mount a bid for the presidency.

Scott announced his intentions during an appearance in South Florida on Wednesday. He’s also building out his campaign operation ahead of his 2024 reelection bid, rolling out a list of hires that includes several longtime campaign hands.

“I’ve never lost an election and I don’t intend to now,” Scott said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to turn Florida into a red state that elects Republicans up and down the ballot. But I never take anything for granted.”

“The people of Florida have elected me three times so far to fight for conservative values, stand up to Joe Biden and the radical, woke Democrats, and bring common-sense to Washington. We’re going to keep fighting to do the things the people of Florida elected me to do.”

Scott’s announcement kicks off the next phase in the Florida senator’s political career, coming less than three months after Republicans blew an opportunity to recapture control of the Senate — a failure that many in the party blamed in part on Scott’s leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Despite the GOP’s unsuccessful effort to win back the Senate majority, Scott launched an unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as Senate minority leader.

He also rankled some Republicans last year when he rolled out a controversial 12-point policy agenda that critics feared would water down the GOP’s midterm campaign messaging.

Scott countered that criticism by arguing that Republicans needed a clear governing pitch. He told NBC News that he plans to push his “Plan to Rescue America” throughout his 2024 reelection bid.

“I’m going to continue to push it,” Scott said. “I tell people these are my ideas. Let’s start fighting over ideas.”

Scott remains a powerful political force in his home state. Prior to winning his Senate seat in 2018, he served two terms as Florida governor.