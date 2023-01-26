trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Rick Scott to seek reelection amid talk of White House campaign

by Max Greenwood - 01/26/23 9:11 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 01/26/23 9:11 AM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
File – Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will run for reelection to his Senate seat in 2024, shutting down speculation that he could mount a bid for the presidency. 

Scott announced his intentions during an appearance in South Florida on Wednesday. He’s also building out his campaign operation ahead of his 2024 reelection bid, rolling out a list of hires that includes several longtime campaign hands. 

“I’ve never lost an election and I don’t intend to now,” Scott said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to turn Florida into a red state that elects Republicans up and down the ballot. But I never take anything for granted.”

“The people of Florida have elected me three times so far to fight for conservative values, stand up to Joe Biden and the radical, woke Democrats, and bring common-sense to Washington. We’re going to keep fighting to do the things the people of Florida elected me to do.”

Scott’s announcement kicks off the next phase in the Florida senator’s political career, coming less than three months after Republicans blew an opportunity to recapture control of the Senate — a failure that many in the party blamed in part on Scott’s leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Despite the GOP’s unsuccessful effort to win back the Senate majority, Scott launched an unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as Senate minority leader. 

He also rankled some Republicans last year when he rolled out a controversial 12-point policy agenda that critics feared would water down the GOP’s midterm campaign messaging.

Scott countered that criticism by arguing that Republicans needed a clear governing pitch. He told NBC News that he plans to push his “Plan to Rescue America” throughout his 2024 reelection bid.

“I’m going to continue to push it,” Scott said. “I tell people these are my ideas. Let’s start fighting over ideas.”

Scott remains a powerful political force in his home state. Prior to winning his Senate seat in 2018, he served two terms as Florida governor. 

Tags Rick Scott

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  3. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  4. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  5. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  6. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  7. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  8. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  9. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  10. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
  11. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  12. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  13. Democrats grapple over whether Biden should negotiate with McCarthy on raising ...
  14. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  15. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  16. The Memo: Trump hits the road after lackluster campaign launch
  17. Resilient US economy grows 2.1 percent in 2022
  18. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
Load more

Video

See all Video